Yankees Utilityman Confident in New Position
New York Yankees utility man Ben Rice has bounced around various positions this season, but hasn't let the changes get to him. In fact, Rice said in a recent interview with SNY Yankees that he's feeling confident in his current role as catcher.
"I don't know how many starts I have there this year, but as I said, with each one just feeling more confident," he said. "[It's] being able to handle a pitching staff, being able to call games effectively and help us win games."
At the beginning of the season, Austin Wells was the Yankees' go-to catcher, but suffered a finger injury last month and was taken out of the lineup for fear that he may be suffering from blood clots. While that turned out not to be the case, Wells hasn't been hitting as well in the second half of the season, with a .208 batting average this season. While that number isn't terrible, in his last 15 outings, Wells is batting a much more worrying .118 average.
Rice began the season serving primarily at designated hitter, but had to return to different positions after Giancarlo Stanton returned from injury. Now, with slugger and captain Aaron Judge unable to make a full return to right field after suffering a right flexor strain, Judge is the Pinstripes' primary DH. Stanton, who spent all of 2024 as DH, is filling in at right field for now, with Rice remaining in the lineup as catcher. At other points this year, Rice played infield. On the Yankees depth chart, he's listed as a first baseman, behind new acquisitions Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger.
2025 is Rice's second season in the majors, and he's become a formidable and familiar face in the lineup. He's slashing a .235 batting average, .326 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage and has recorded 50 runs and 17 homers in 99 games. Rice and the rest of the Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins this evening from Yankee Stadium in the second of a three game series, with New York Leading after a 6-2 win last night.
