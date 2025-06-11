Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Steals Show in First Rehab Game
Giancarlo Stanton brought the heat in his first game back from the 60-day Injured List. On a rehab assignment with New York Yankees affiliate Double-A Somerset, Stanton looked sharp as he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.
Stanton has not played a game for the Yankees this season as a result of injuries to both elbows, which have been treated with platelet-rich plasma injections. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has described surgery as a "last resort" for the 35-year-old slugger, hoping that he might return within the 2025 season.
“Ready to rock,” Stanton told the press before Tuesday's game. “It’s been a long time coming, so it’s good to get rolling.”
His first hit of the game was a single to left center field at 111.4 mph, which the Somerset Patriots posted to their socials.
When asked for his impressions of the young players at Somerset, the Yankees veteran expressed his excitement to work with them and his willingness to offer support while he's local.
"Lot of ballers here," Stanton told reporters. "It's gonna be cool to be aside them for a little bit, see how they go about their business, see why they're going to be so great and anything I can do to give insight, I'm here."
A five-time All-Star, Stanton is a beast when he's healthy, and the Yankees are itching to have him back in the lineup. The 35-year-old joined the Yankees in 2018 after 8 years with the Miami Marlins, where he was the National League home run leader twice, in 2014 and 2017. He has a career regular-season batting average of .257 with 429 home runs and 1551 hits.
The Patriots won Tuesday's game with the Portland Sea Dogs 8-1. Stanton will be joined in Somerset by Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, also on rehab assignment, on Wednesday night.
