Yankees Share Bad News on Oswaldo Cabrera Timeline
The New York Yankees suffered a devastating injury to their infield when third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a fractured ankle against the Seattle Mariners. He underwent successful surgery on the ankle, but the club isn't high on the likelihood he returns to the field anytime soon.
During the surgery, it was discovered that Cabrera also had ligament damage that needed to be repaired. Manager Aaron Boone addressed the situation before the team's first game of the New York Mets series, making it known that Cabrera isn't expected to return this season.
"I would say probably unlikely [he returns this season], but we probably won’t know until a week, 10 days in to where we get the doctors’ protocols and then the ramp up as you go," Boone said. "It was a little more involved in there, but all things considered, fairly successful, too."
The Yankees don't have an exact plan on how they're going to replace their utility man this season, but will be looking for the right solution as quickly as possible.
Cabrera shared his heartfelt message to the fans and his teammates following the injury, letting it be known that he is determined to get back on the field before too long.
"My return to the field begins today," Cabrera wrote in a social media post. "Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever. So, with the strength I’ve always had and all this beautiful energy that you all give to me, I tell you that I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day. I LOVE U.
"Maybe it’s because it’s only after going through something like this that you realize the love that surrounds us. And TODAY, after a successful surgery with an excellent medical team and God, with my parents, my fiancée and my agent, my heart full of love, I want to THANK YOU ALL. Thank you for worrying about me, for every message, for keeping me in your prayers, for making me feel so supported. This is something that my family and I will never forget!"
The Yankees will move forward, looking to close out their Mets series with a win and begin their transition period without Cabrera.
