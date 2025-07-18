Yankees Rookie Gets Glowing Prediction
The New York Yankees are facing crunch time as the second half of the 2025 MLB season looms. They've lost their grip on the AL East and are scrambling to find trade solutions in the infield, starting rotation and bullpen. However, there remains hope for the Pinstripes, as one rookie pitcher just received a big prediction from an MLB analyst.
CBS Sports writer Chris Towers issued one bold prediction for every team in the League. Regarding the Yankees, he thinks newcomer Cam Schlittler, who made his debut earlier this month, will lead the team in strikeouts.
"I thought about making the bull case for Jasson Dominguez, who looks like he's starting to figure it out a little bit, but his struggles from the right side of the plate are still holding him back a bit. So I'll go with Schlittler, who showcased elite velocity and good movement on his fastball, plus a slider that should miss plenty of bats in his MLB debut," he wrote.
"He isn't a perfect pitching prospect, but Schlittler impressed on his way to the majors this season, striking out a ton of hitters at the two highest levels of the minors while keeping the ball in the yard well enough. It's a tough home park, but Schlittler looks like he can miss enough bats to mitigate that, and he could provide a nice boost for the Yankees down the stretch."
Schlittler dominated in his first MLB game, which came on July 9 against the Seattle Mariners. Though he gave up three earned runs and two homers, he also struck out seven batters, including league home run leader, Cal Raleigh. The Yankees went on to win that game 9-6 and complete a full sweep of the Mariners.
Schlittler is expected to make his next start for the Yankees soon, and will likely play tonight against the Atlanta Braves following opener Ian Hamilton.
