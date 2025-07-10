Yankees' Cam Schlittler Has Special Plan for Debut Baseball
New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler made his MLB debut last night to a rousing standing ovation. The 24-year old was dominant in his performance, throwing for 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and a fastball that topped out over 100 mph. It's finally a good sign for the Yankees, whose starting rotation has been decimated by injury this year.
The Yankees went on to win the game, against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, 9-6. It's the Yankees' third win in a row, and their first series win since playing the Athletics at the end of June.
When asked what he planned to do with the ball from his first-ever big league strikeout, Schlittler shared that he'd be giving it to some loved ones who traveled from his hometown in Massachusetts to witness his life-long dream come true.
"I'll probably give it to my parents tonight... I know they'll cherish that," he said.
Something that makes the ball all the more special is exactly who batter was: Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh leads the MLB in home runs this season, with 36 and has been a key part of the Mariners' offense. He's slashing a .265/ .379/ .639, making Schlittler's strikeout of him all the more impressive.
While Raleigh leads the league in home runs, Schlitter's teammate and captain, Aaron Judge, isn't far behind. Judge has recorded 34 home runs this far and is slashing a .360 batting average, .468 on-base percentage and .737 slugging percentage, leading the MLB in all three stats, plus OPS (1.205) hits (122) and RBI (77).
Judge and Raleigh will be on the same team during next week's All-Star game, taking on the National League. Schlitter's next start is unlikely to occur before then, and most likely will come the first week after the All-Star break.
