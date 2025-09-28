Yankees Rookie Pitcher Gaining Major Trust Before Playoffs
The New York Yankees have gotten superb performances from their current rotation for as long as the group has been in place, and rookie Cam Schlittler put a nice cap on his first regular season in the final series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Over seven innings at Yankee Stadium, Schlittler shut out the Orioles on 97 pitches while striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits, a walk and two hit-by-pitches.
As a result, he'll close out his rookie campaign with a 3.27 ERA in 13 outings totaling 66 innings. Additionally, Schlittler has racked up 75 strikeouts with a 1.303 WHIP over that span.
After his win over Baltimore, Schlittler acknowledged the type of situation the Yankees are in right now as they enter the last day of the season tied for first place in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays at 93-68.
“It’s high stakes right now,” Schlittler said, per the New York Post's Dan Martin. “Obviously, I don’t have experience in the playoffs. I’m aware of the situation, but that’s over with now and I’ve got to focus on next week.”
Manager Aaron Boone also commented on the right-hander's performance and said that he'd "absolutely" have confidence in him to pitch in the playoffs while also lauding his confidence and competitiveness on the mound.
“You walk out there with that equipment and I’d be confident, too,” he said. “There’s a humility to him. He doesn’t think he has everything figured out. He does have confidence with a real good competitiveness. That’s a good combination.”
The Yankees may have a quick turnaround depending on how Game 162 transpires for both themselves and the Blue Jays. Should New York win the division, it would therefore clinch home-field advantage through the ALCS and would earn a first-round bye in the process.
If Toronto were to take home the AL East crown, though, the Yankees would then host a best-of-three Wild Card Series against either the Boston Red Sox or Detroit Tigers that would begin on September 30.
Max Fried and Carlos Rodòn have cemented themselves as the club's one-two punch in the rotation, but Schlittler has rose into favor and may very well earn a start as the Yankees' No. 3 option in the Wild Card Series and beyond.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!