Yankees Pitcher Becoming Frustrated With Lack of Help
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt had the best game of his career the other night against the Los Angeles Angels, pitching 7 2/3 innings without a single run and extending his scoreless streak. It wasn't enough, however and the Pinstripes lost the game in 11 innings with a final score of 0-1.
The loss to the Angels is the Yankees' fourth in a row, following a series sweep by the Boston Red Sox. This is the first time all season that a New York losing streak has reached four games.
Speaking to media after the game, Schmidt described the lack of run support as "frustrating."
"I think you go through streaks like this where sometimes you're mashing the ball and things are falling and sometimes things aren't going your way," he said. "[It's] part of the game, I mean obviously you play 162 for a reason... Like I said, you go through streaks like this, but frustrating for sure."
Monday's game was another in a string of excellent outings for Schmidt, who hasn't given up a run since his start on June 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. His scoreless streak now sits at 18 1/3 innings, with a season ERA of 3.16.
Despite the return of slugger Giancarlo Stanton for the first time this season, the Yankees weren't able to match his power on offense. It's surprising for a team known for so much offensive power, between Stanton and other starters like captain Aaron Judge, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. or former MVP Cody Bellinger. Schmidt was supportive of his teammates, however, and stressed the poor streak as being in the nature of the game.
“We understand that it’s a long season,” he said. “You go through stretches like this where the ball’s not finding holes and then you go through stretches where everything finds a hole and you’re mashing everything."
“Not concerned in the slightest. I trust my guys. We all know what everybody’s capable of doing in here, so we’ll figure it out.”
