Yankees Competing With Rivals for Padres Ace
The New York Yankees have shown interest in a frontline starting pitcher who has surprisingly hit the trade block ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, but they're hardly alone.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees join the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs as the six teams who have called the San Diego Padres about right-hander Dylan Cease.
"The Padres are listening on Dylan Cease, which inspired calls from most of the AL East — the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Rays — as well as the Mets and Cubs," Heyman wrote.
ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Wednesday that Cease has become available as ever-aggressive Padres general manager A.J. Preller considers a creative way to fill the club's roster holes.
The Padres occupy the final Wild Card spot in the National League with a 55-47 record, though they're only 1 1/2 games up on the San Francisco Giants, who are currently the first team out of the field.
Cease, who finished second in AL Cy Young voting for the 2022 campaign, spent the first five years of his major league career with the Chicago White Sox. He was dealt to San Diego in March 2024, and the 29-year-old posted a 3.47 ERA with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings for the club last season.
He's had a rougher go of it in 2025, though, as his ERA over 21 starts has jumped up to 4.59. Cease is still punching out hitters at an elite 29.6 percent rate to go alongside a 3.58 FIP while also maintaining an average velocity of 97.1 mph on his fastball, so his numbers should improve down the stretch.
Heyman noted that the Padres could flip any prospects they receive in a potential Cease trade for a different starter, perhaps one with control beyond this season.
Even though Cease is a pure rental, he would still fetch a haul for San Diego if it were to actually move on from him. The Yankees are active in the starting pitching market and have been floated as a destination for Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller as well as Arizona Diamondbacks righties Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, among others, so it comes as no surprise that they're interested in the Padres' ace.
It remains to be seen if the Yankees have a major splash in them at this year's deadline, but if they do, adding Cease to a rotation that already features a pair of All-Stars Max Fried and Carlos Rodon while reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is nearing a return from the injured list would make for a lethal unit that could do some serious damage in the postseason.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!