Yankees Have AL East Competition for Top Pitcher
Not only are the New York Yankees trying to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, but they now could enter a bidding way with their rivals for one of the top starting pitchers on the trade market.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles, the Blue Jays are the latest team to show interest in Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, who has also caught the attention of the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs alongside the Yankees.
"Currently sitting atop of the American League East thanks to a recent surge, the Blue Jays need starting pitching," Hiles wrote. "With few enticing options awaiting them in their farm system, Keller could be an addition that helps Toronto compete both now and down the road.
"There are a few other details worth noting when reviewing this new potential trade partner, the first being familiarity. The Pirates and Blue Jays have made a handful of deals in recent years, including swapping Isiah Kiner-Falefa for prospect Charles McAdoo at last year’s deadline, and the three-club trade that brought Spencer Horwitz to Pittsburgh last December."
Hiles added that Toronto isn't necessarily the front-runner for Keller, as both the Yankees and Mets remain intrigued by the 29-year-old. The Cubs are in that same boat, though Hiles inferred that Chicago may have other starting pitchers ahead of Keller on its wish list at the moment.
With the expectation remaining that Keller will be donning a new uniform by the July 31 deadline, the sweepstakes for his services may very well turn into an arms race between a group of big-market clubs looking for a major upgrade to their respective rotations.
With Luis Gil closing in on a return while Ryan Yarbrough's own activation from the injured list isn't too far away, the Yankees' starting staff will be in a solid spot post-deadline even if they don't add a piece to that group at the deadline.
Third base remains the club's foremost focus for that very reason, but adding a player like Keller, even if not completely necessary, would go a long way towards raising the floor and ceiling of the Yankees' rotation.
With a 3.48 ERA and 3.33 FIP in 119 innings spread over 20 outings this season, Keller is perhaps the top starter available at the moment. He's under control through the 2028 campaign while carrying an average salary of $18.578 million over that stretch, which is a relative bargain.
It wouldn't come cheap from a prospect standpoint, but acquiring Keller while simultaneously keeping him away from Toronto would be worthwhile for the Yankees.
