Yankees Trade Rumors: Two Slugger Options Fading
To dream the impossible dream. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman appears to be all-in on the team's quest to find a new third baseman. Problem is, he could find slim pickings if he doesn't act fast.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports one potential option is off the table.
"The Braves will not consider trading star 3B Austin Riley — to the Yankees or anyone else," Heyman wrote Monday. "'No chance,' said a source familiar with their thinking."
So that brings us to the next-best option, according to Heyman.
"The Yankees’ top target for third base should be as obvious as their need," Heyman wrote. "It has to be Diamondbacks All-Star Eugenio Suarez, who’s having perhaps his best year at age 33."
Heyman isn't the only one linking Suarez to the Bronx.
"Third base, ton of speculation about Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks. Yankees aren’t the only team that will be after him," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday on Fox Sports.
As Rosenthal noted, the Yankees aren't the only one chasing Suarez.
"The Venezuela native makes perfect sense for the Yankees — and perhaps for the Diamondbacks and a team such as the Cubs or Tigers, too," the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez wrote Monday.
And if Cashman swings and misses on Suarez?
"Rockies 3B Ryan McMahon, who’s available, and the Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes, who may be, are solid second choices to Suárez," Heyman reported. "The Yankees have shown no interest in more expensive, longtime star Nolan Arenado, who has close to $40 million to go through next year, and the field is pretty slim after that.
Problem is, none of the second-tier options are sure bets, according to Sanchez.
"The Rockies’ Ryan McMahon owns a .683 OPS and is a perhaps declining 30-year-old due $32 million in 2026-27," Sanchez added. "Nolan Arenado’s bat has not bounced back. Maybe Ke’Bryan Hayes can be pried from the Pirates, but the excellent third baseman has a .576 OPS."
"Suárez, McMahon and Hayes all are on the Yankees’ radar," Heyman noted. "Next choices could include Jonathan India (if the Royals sell), Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Luis Rengifo. Although IKF and Rengifo would represent upgrades over the current Yankees 3B tandem of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, they are perhaps better suited to utility roles in pinstripes."
Keep in mind, third base isn't the only roster hole Cashman is trying to fill before the July 31 MLB trade deadline. The Yankees will be looking for starting pitching and bullpen relief, and those needs could end up trumping New York's quest for another bat.
