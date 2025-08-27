Yankees Finally Solve Runners Problem in Major Way
The New York Yankees finally look like they might be back. Despite a disappointing last series against the Boston Red Sox, New York looks to finally be addressing some major issues during their most recent game against the Washington Nationals.
All season, the Pinstripes have struggled with an over-reliance on homers. While they're one of the most offensively dominant teams in baseball and lead the league in team home runs with 225 (the Los Angeles Dodgers are in second with 200), they struggle to get runners on base.
That hasn't been a problem in certain games, like when they traveled to face a division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, and put up nine homers in one game. However, in games where the Yankees aren't able to notch homer after homer, their offense completely crumbles.
That all changed during the most recent game at Yankee Stadium, however. While the Yankees did hit an impressive six home runs in the 11-2 win, including third baseman Ryan McMahon's first in Pinstripes, they were also able to get five runs that weren't homers. While it's great to see the Bronx Bombers live up to their name, being able to get runners on base and evade the opposing team's defense (like the Yankees did in the bottom of the third with Jasson Dominguez hitting and Jazz Chisholm Jr. scoring) is essential to play at a playoff level.
It was a boring game for Nationals fans, who saw their team put up a measly one run in the sixth inning against Yankees pitcher Max Fried, followed by a home run from first baseman Andrés Chaparro in the ninth against reliever Paul Blackburn. Fried was a huge asset in helping his team shut down Washington, pitching seven innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six batters. It's a far cry from earlier in the season, when the Yankees were struggling to get consistency from their starting lineup.
With this victory, the Yankees complete a full sweep of the Nationals. The team is starting to look more and more like fans expect. If the starting rotation and offense keep showing up and showing out, New York should be in a great spot when the post-season rolls around.
