Yankees Tie Franchise Home Run Record
After a nearly two-hour rain delay, the New York Yankees obliterated the Tampa Bay Rays 13-3 in their first game of this short series. Of their 13 runs, nine were home runs, tying a single-game franchise record that was set this season as well.
The first homer of the night came from Aaron Judge, whose 40th home run of the season put him in elite Yankees company once again. Judge now has four seasons with 40+ home runs, once again proving his place among the Yankees' Mount Rushmore with this latest accomplishment. The other Yankees with 4+ seasons with 40+ homers are Babe Ruth (with 11), Lou Gehrig (5) and Mickey Mantle (4).
Cody Bellinger, who made his own history during the game as the first Yankee since Ichiro Suzuki to play all three outfield positions in one game (Ichiro did it back in 2012), hit two homers. Going back-to-back-to-back with Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the first, and again in the sixth. Stanton, back in the outfield after a brief rest with a lower body injury, also enjoyed a two-homer evening: one solo in the first inning and a three-run homer in the fourth.
Jose Caballero, a trade deadline acquisition from the Rays (notably traded in the middle of a Rays game), also homered twice against his former team with a two-run bomb in the second inning, and the record-setting ninth homer of the night in the ninth inning. The Yankees are now the only team in the MLB to have two 9+ home run games in one season.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice each hit a rocket as well in the Yankees' impromptu home run derby. Even manager Aaron Boone was taken by surprise. "We hit nine?" Boone said after the game, having apparently lost count. The Yankees have become the first team in the MLB to 200 homers, now leading with 204 after this game.
Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, who the announcers speculated to have sweat through seven jerseys over the course of the overall-wet night in Tampa, held down the fort through an impressive six innings with just two earned runs.
The Toronto Blue Jays have the MLB record for most homers in one game, with 10, set on September 14, 1987 against the Baltimore Orioles.
Though they're still 5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East, the Yankees are now atop the AL Wild Card standings after passively rising to a three-way tie on their off day. They are enjoying an extremely productive road trip at the moment — this win comes just after their three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Yankees have one more night in Tampa before they head home to host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series.
Caballero summed up the night succinctly in a postgame interview.
"That’s why they are the Bronx Bombers.”
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!