Yankees Floated in Massive Three-Team Trade Idea
If the New York Yankees wanted to get imaginative and really open up their possibilities ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, perhaps they could consider trading one of their starters from a position of strength in order to address a pressing need on the diamond.
While predicting every contender's biggest deadline move, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa opined that the Yankees would send center fielder Trent Grisham to the Philadelphia Phillies as part of a three-team trade with the Minnesota Twins that would bring infielder Willi Castro to New York.
"Rental Grisham for rental Castro makes no sense for Minnesota," he wrote. "If they're selling, they won't want a rental. They'll want controllable young players, so a three-team trade in which Grisham goes to Philadelphia, Phillies prospects go to Minnesota, and Castro goes to the Yankees could be in the cards. Grisham is having a very productive year and would instantly become Philadelphia's best outfielder. Castro is having a productive year as well, and would step in at third base for the Yankees. The switch-hitter's two swings (pull heavy as a lefty and opposite field focused as a righty) would mix very well with Yankee Stadium's short right field porch."
With Cody Bellinger capable of holding down the fort in center field on a nightly basis while Jasson Domínguez and Aaron Judge patrol left and right field, respectively, the Yankees may view Grisham as expendable in a contract year if parting ways with him would help them acquire a third baseman.
Center field has been a black hole of offense for the Phillies, evidenced by the .615 OPS they've received from the position. Grisham, who is a two-time Gold Glove winner, and his .255/.358/.475 slash line would represent a major upgrade for the club as they look to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
If the Yankees' pursuit of Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Eugenio Suárez proves futile, than there's a case to be made that Castro is the best fallback option on the market.
An All-Star in 2024, Castro has hit .257/.347/.431 over 315 plate appearances with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and eight stolen bases this season. He's played six positions in 80 games thus far, with 13 of them coming at the hot corner, where he's posted -3 Outs Above Average (OAA) and -1 Defensive Run Saved (DRS).
The 28-year-old has spent a majority of his major league career at second base, shortstop and in the outfield, though he's still logged 532 innings at third.
Castro's not a perfect fit at the position defensively, but his versatility and above-average offensive output still make him an enticing target for New York. He's also a pure rental, much like Grisham, and the fact that the Phillies would be picking up the tab on the prospects heading back to Minnesota makes this hypothetical trade a win for the Yankees.
