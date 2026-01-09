Surprisingly Good Reason Yankees Might Not Land Kyle Tucker

New York Yankees fans hoping for the biggest of free-agent splashes most likely will be disappointed this year.

Much of general manager Brian Cashman's focus at this point seems to be on re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger. The Yankees also have kicked the tires on shortstop Bo Bichette.

However not much has been written about the Yankees' interest in outfielder Kyle Tucker, the best all-around player available on the open market.

And there's a good reason why: the Yankees likely don't need him.

8 Is Enough

MLB.com's Mike Petriello ranked the eight teams that need Tucker the most. Coming in at No. 8 was, you guessed it, the Yankees. But there's a silver lining here: the Yankees have the top-ranked projected outfield.

"Don’t worry, Yankees fans. Eighth on this list is still higher than 22 other teams," Petriello wrote.

"If this is a disappointingly low rank in the midst of what’s been a disappointingly quiet winter, we get it, and being eighth here is not the same thing as 'it shouldn’t be them.'

"They’re the Yankees. Of course it should be them. (Assuming he’s interested in playing in New York, which not everyone always is)," Petriello added.

"While it’s fair to argue that the lofty 'No. 1 overall outfield' is inflated simply by having Aaron Judge in right, that also undersells a bit how valuable Trent Grisham was in 2025 (34 homers, 3.2 WAR), plus there’s continued interest in seeing what they have in Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones," Petriello noted.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Mostly, though, it’s this: In addition to prioritizing the starting pitcher they clearly still require, the Yankees have reportedly made multiple attempts to bring back fellow lefty-hitting outfielder Cody Bellinger, who had a successful pinstriped debut in 2025. If they’re prioritizing Bellinger, they surely won’t end up with Tucker as well," Petriello concluded.

The Magnificent 7

As for the rest of the teams on the who-needs-Tucker list, here it is:

7. Arizona Diamondbacks (projected outfield rank: No. 8).

6. New York Mets (projected outfield rank: No. 9).

5. Detroit Tigers (projected outfield rank: No. 14).

4. Toronto Blue Jays (projected outfield rank: No. 16).

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (projected outfield rank: No. 18).

2. San Francisco Giants (projected outfield rank: No. 20).

1. Philadelphia Phillies (projected outfield rank: No. 27).

Winning Scenarios

Honestly, Tucker going to anyone but the Blue Jays is a win for the Yankees. Toronto has already loaded up by signing right-hander Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract and Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million contract. It's very likely the Blue Jays try to go all-in on Tucker.

Tucker going to the Dodgers wouldn't be great for the Yankees' hopes of winning their first World Series title since 2009. Los Angeles could be a serious bidder if Tucker doesn't land a $400 million deal and opts for a short-term contract with a high annual salary.

Perhaps Tucker going to the Phillies would be a win-win for the Yankees. Not only would neither World Series participant add the best free agent on the market, but it would also free up Philadelphia to trade disgruntled outfielder Nick Castellanos to a club willing to eat some money and bank on a bounce-back season. Does that sound like any team we know? Hint, the franchise resides in the Bronx.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!