Yankees Make History With Wild Stat
The New York Yankees are no stranger to the history books, and their latest game against the Tampa Bay Rays is no exception. During the game, the Bronx Bombers recorded an incredible nine home runs at George M. Steinbrenner Field, ending the game with a 13-3 victory.
According to a post made by the team on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Yankees are the first team in MLB history to record two games in one season with nine home runs. The first game, which occurred at the beginning of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers, ended in the Pinstripes' favor with a whopping 20-9 score.
It all began in the first inning when team captain Aaron Judge hit a ball straight over center field in his first at-bat of the game. In the same inning, and immediately after Judge, outfielders Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton also homered, giving the Yankees an easy 3-0 lead in the first four batters of the game.
Third baseman José Caballero hit a line drive to right field in the second inning, with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. hot whacking with another in the third. In the fourth, Stanton hit his second home run of the night and catcher Ben Rice hit one as well. Stanton wasn't the only player to record a multi-homer night, with Bellinger and Caballero also hitting their second bombs of the night in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively. It was an incredible performance for the Yankees, who secured their eighth win over the Rays this year.
Another dominant victory is just the momentum the Yankees need. After a two month long slump, the Pinstripes are hitting the gas as the regular season draws closer and closer to a close. While they're still five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, New York is now ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and at the very top of the AL Wild Card Standings, leading both the Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.
It's not all smooth sailing, though. The Yankees have to get through another game against the Rays before taking on the Red Sox from Yankee Stadium in a four game series. While they have the home field advantage, the Yankees are 1-5 against their arch rivals this season and will need to be near-perfect to maintain their spot in both the division and the post-season.
