Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Fires Back at Fan After Umpire Exchange
Jazz Chisholm was the last up at the plate in this New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros game, and a bad strike call brought the embarrassing game to a disappointing 8-7 conclusion for the Yankees.
As the Astros and the crowd began to celebrate their win, Chisholm began to argue the strike call with home plate umpire Brian Walsh, who is under fire for an "ego trip" fans feel he was on during this particular game. On Twitter, one fan (who has since deleted the post), felt that Chisholm should face repercussions for the exchange, which appeared to be standard fare between players or team staff and umps.
"This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting behavior by Jazz Chisholm," the fan wrote. "A gross representation of our great sport. A suspension of 10 games feels like the appropriate course of action."
In his response, Chisholm said "SMD". Use your imagination. Chisholm also retweeted a post from New York Knicks star Josh Hart, who wrote, "That Ump needs to be suspended. He's trash."
Fans were supportive of Chisholm's clapback in general, particularly because a 10-game suspension for arguing balls and strikes would be ludicrous, and Chisholm was arguing a bad call that lost the Yankees the game. Well, more fairly, the Yankees lost themselves the game.
In a high-leverage eighth inning in a 4-4 tie, the Yankees put in relief pitcher Devin Williams, who walked three before giving up a run, the first of four in a truly embarrassing inning. Bad calls from Walsh appeared to contribute heavily to the Yankees defeat, which Williams commented on after the game while sharing his thoughts about the bad call on Chisholm.
"It's just ridiculous to have the inning that I had," Williams said, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, "and then Jazz got the bat taken out of his hands on a pitch that was a lot further from the zone than the pitches I was making."
Chisholm has been ejected twice this season, once for arguing balls and strikes and once for chirping at an ump between innings, also about balls and strikes. He might have been ejected from this game if the argument didn't come at the end of the game, but an ejection might have been warranted. A suspension? Certainly not.
