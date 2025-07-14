Diamondbacks Star Ready to Help Yankees Win World Series
The New York Yankees need to add a third baseman before the MLB trade deadline, and time is running out. The deadline, which is on July 31, is only getting closer, and the Pinstripes have been connected to a number of names to fill a few holes in the dugout. One of those names is Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Eugenio Suárez.
Suárez, a two-time All-Star including this year, despite his 12-year MLB career, has only been in the post-season three times, according to his stats on MLB.com. With the D-Backs fourth-place record in the NL West (47-50, above only basement of the MLB Colorado Rockies), it's unlikely his chances at a World Series title are getting any better this year.
However, with a trade to a team like the Yankees that is still hungry after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's World Series, Suárez could see more post-season action. Suárez responded to questions about how he felt about being traded to a playoff-content team like the Yankees as part of media availability surrounding this week's All-Star festivities.
"I feel like it's a team that wants to win," he said. "They had a chance last year but they want it still. If I go over there, like I said, I will do my best over there and try to help them win the World Series."
Suárez, who is in his second year with Arizona, would be a big get for the Yankees, or any team who needs help at third base. The Pinstripes' infield has been struggling this season, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. not at his best at third base, the team moved him back to second, resulting in the benching, and eventual designation of infielder DJ LeMahieu.
Not only would Suárez be a valuable fielding addition, he's slashing a respectable .250/ .320/ .569 this season, so he would fit in will with the Yankees' stacked hitting lineup. New York has until 6 p.m. on July 31 to make additional trades this season.
