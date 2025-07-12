Yankees Catcher Drawing Significant Trade Interest
The New York Yankees will primarily be adding to their major league roster at the trade deadline, though perhaps there's a chance that they'll subtract from that group as well.
According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, J.C. Escarra has drawn substantial interest around the league, marking a second-straight deadline in which opposing organizations have called Yankees general manager Brian Cashman about the 30-year-old.
"One scout texted: 'A lot of teams LOVE Escarra,'" he wrote. "And keep in mind that Cashman was getting calls about Escarra as early as last trade deadline — before the general world knew he had re-risen from Uber driver to potential major leaguer."
Escarra hasn't received a ton of playing time with New York this season, appearing in 36 of the club's 95 games thus far, though he's still made his mark. Through 93 trips to the plate, he's slashed a respectable .215/.312/.354, which is good for an 89 wRC+.
His plate discipline is top-notch, as his chase (20.3%), whiff (19.6%), strikeout (14.0%) and walk (11.8%) rates are all well above-average marks.
Additionally, Escarra has seen time at first and third base while primarily playing catcher. Behind the plate, he's logged two Defensive Runs Saved and four Framing Runs, per Baseball Savant, across 197 innings.
He saw time in both right and left field with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, though he has yet to appear at either position in the big leagues thus far.
A 15th-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2018 out of Florida International, Escarra played in various independent leagues while working as both a substitute teacher and Uber driver before signing a minor league deal with New York in January 2024.
He's a valuable, versatile bench piece who's proven he belongs in the majors, and perhaps the Yankees could look to trade him as part of a move for a significant contributor in the coming weeks.
