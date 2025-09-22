Yankees Rising Star Suffering From Persistent Injury
New York Yankees infielder Jose Caballero is reportedly suffering from a minor finger injury, and has been for an extended period of time.
During the Yankees final game in a series with the Baltimore Orioles, Greg Joyce of the New York Post shared speculation on Twitter that Caballero was hurt during an at-bat, then followed up to say that Caballero has been struggling with a "finger issue" for a couple months.
"Jose Caballero looked like he may have hurt himself striking out in the top of the fifth inning, but he eventually comes out to SS in the bottom of the frame," Joyce wrote.
"Caballero has been dealing with a finger issue that "acts up on him" every now and then for the last couple months, per Boone," Joyce wrote, hours later. "That's what happened here, though he played the full game and added a pair of hits."
Caballero was a notable deadline acquisition for the Yankees, who had primarily focused on acquiring third basemen and relief pitchers during that time. Caballero, playing for the Tampa Bay Rays at the time, was acquired during a Rays game, and simply crossed the field to play the rest of the game for his new team. The Yankees went on to win, and Caballero introduced himself to the New York press by confidently saying, "I was winning today regardless."
Because Caballero primarily plays shortstop, the trade called current shortstop Anthony Volpe's role on the team into further question. Volpe's struggles this season have been well-documented, and as Caballero made a stronger and stronger impression over his first (almost) two months in pinstripes, fans began to wonder why Volpe was still in the lineup as the starter. The team has been playing Caballero more often, but this injury might put a damper on that shift.
Caballero is batting .274 for the Yankees this season with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs. Volpe is batting .196 over the same stretch (since July 31) with 4 home runs and 15 RBIs. If Caballero can't keep up offensively and defensively with his injury, the Yankees may have to stick with Volpe after all.
