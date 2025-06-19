Yankees Launch Back-to-Back Homers, Shaking Offensive Worries
New York Yankees fans' prayers for more offense may finally be answered.
In the bottom of the second inning of today's game against the Los Angeles Angels, following a brief rain delay, center fielder Trent Grisham hit a ball deep to right field, sending it flying into the stands for a home run.
The homer, which scored both Grisham and another runner on base, giving the Yankees the lead sent Yankees fans cheering and jumping throughout the stadium. They got the same reaction only moments later, when Grisham's homer was followed by a solo home-run from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt's deep left homer brought the score to 4-2, a much needed lead for a team that's been struggling terribly on offense lately. New York is currently on a six-game losing streak, dropping an entire series against the Boston Red Sox, then three out of a four-game series against the Angels. It's a far cry from the Yankees team that swept Los Angeles in their home field at the end of last month.
The Pinstripes have an opportunity to improve their record and end the streak with a win today before taking on the Baltimore Orioles tomorrow from Yankee Stadium.
