Yankees Linked to Trade for Cardinals Star
The New York Yankees are in dire need of a larger rotation at closing pitcher, especially with the temporary loss of Luke Weaver and possible total loss of Jake Cousins. Now, they're being linked to a new name ahead of the July 31st trade deadline: St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Ryan Helsley.
Helsley is predicted to garner an $81 million contract in free agency, a price St. Louis is unlikely to pay as they just don't have the power needed to make a World Series run in the coming years.
Athlon Sports' Kristie Ackert predicted the Yankees could be a destination for the Cardinals pitcher.
"Last year’s MLB saves leader with 49, Helsley is under an expiring deal and would be one of the most sought-after closers on the market — if St. Louis is willing to move him," she wrote.
The Yankees are generally willing to spend to add excellent talent, and Helsley is no exception. He boasts a 3.96 ERA in 25 innings through 25 games for St. Louis. While those aren't exactly career-best numbers, they're certainly not bad. With the Yankees' bullpen already stretched to the limit, and the offensive in the midst of a slump not seen for nearly 10 years, Helsley could offer a needed boost.
Devin Williams is struggling to perform, and was even taken out of the role back in April after a blown save to the Toronto Blue Jays. Though Weaver is ramping back up after injury, he'll still be absent for a couple more weeks. Then there's Cousins, who is apparently getting closer and closer to Tommy John surgery every day: something that would take him out until 2026.
Helsley lead the league last year in saves, and since the Yankees are likely more than willing to spend the cash it would take to get him to the Bronx, the fit might just be perfect.
