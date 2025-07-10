Yankees Must Make Critical Decision on Star Outfielder
Where would the New York Yankees be without Cody Bellinger?
The former National League MVP has been everything the Yankees could've hoped for and then some after coming over from the Chicago Cubs in an offseason trade, which was more or less a salary dump for the latter after landing Kyle Tucker.
In 82 games and 351 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has slashed .281/.337/.472 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, a 124 wRC+ and 2.6 fWAR.
His standout moment as a Yankee came in Sunday's Subway Series finale as the team was looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the New York Mets.
With no outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Bronx Bombers clung to a 6-4 lead, Bellinger made an improbably shoestring catch on a line drive off the bat of Juan Soto. The play didn't end there, however, as Bellinger fired a strike to first base that beat Francisco Lindor back to the bag and resulted in a highlight-worthy double play.
Bellinger has played all three outfield positions as well as first base this year, posting a combined four Outs Above Average (OAA) and three Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) across 715 2/3 innings.
After their win over the Mets, which snapped a six-game losing streak, Yankees manager Aaron Boone lauded the 29-year-old's versatility and willingness to play wherever the club needs him to.
“Yeah, he’s the one guy I don’t worry about, like, telling him where he’s playing," Boone said, per SNY. "Like that’s the first conversation we had this winter, he said to me, ‘Don’t worry about where you play me every day. If I haven’t played there in a while, I love it; I don’t care.’ And that’s what he portrays, that’s what he shows. Everywhere he goes, he’s good.”
There's a strong argument to be made that Bellinger's the second-most valuable position player on the Yankees' roster behind Aaron Judge, which makes keeping him around in the offseason a top priority for the organization.
Bellinger has a player option worth $25 million for the 2026 campaign, which would mark the final leg of a three-year, $80 million deal he agreed to with the Cubs in February 2024.
If he keeps up his current pace, opting out is a no-brainer. There's a world in which Bellinger could secure a multi-year deal worth nine figures, meaning there'd be little incentive to stay with the Yankees under his current contract.
With that being said, it's pretty clear that he'd like to ultimately remain with the organization. His dad, Clay, played for the team from 1999 to 2001, and the younger Bellinger openly wanted to be a Yankee before even joining them.
New York, per usual, will have its fingers in many pies once the winter rolls around, but retaining Bellinger is a necessity.
