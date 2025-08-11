Yankees Get More Bad Injury News
The New York Yankees continue to get bad news. In a season that has quickly become one to forget, and their hopes of fighting their way back to the World Series now being fighting themselves into the playoffs, the Pinstripes continue to get bad news.
Since the MLB trade deadline, the team has gone from bad to worse. Manager Aaron Boone has most of the fanbase calling for his job, and now leads the majors in ejections this season. Their pitching had improved when David Bednar is on the mound, but not when anyone else is. And, once again, one of their newest players has been hit with an injury.
The Yankees announced that utilityman Amed Rosario, who was acquired just before deadline day, is now heaed to the Injured List. He becomes the third trade deadline addition to be placed on the list in just two weeks.
Rosario's injury occurred when he was manning right field in place of Aaron Judge against the Houston Astros. In the 10th inning, Rosario crashed into the right field wall. He remained down on the field for several minutes as trainers tended to him.
Now, he's headed to the 10-day Injured List, with the team announcing that he suffered a sternoclavicular joint sprain. The move was retroactive, meaning it started on August 9.
The news comes just after the Yankees announced that new addition Austin Slater would miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury. They also sent Jake Bird to the minors.
The Yankees once held a seven-game lead in the American League East and were considered one of the favorites to win the conference and get a second attempt at the World Series. Now, they're on the verge of missing the playoffs, trailing both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in the division.
With Judge slowly working his way back to the outfield, but more names going down with injuries, the team is getting thin across the board. How they turn things around - and if they turn things around - is something they're still trying to figure out. But the injuries are not helping.
