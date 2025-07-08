Yankees Place RHP on Injured List
The New York Yankees are placing right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. on the 15-day injured list, according to a post by the team on X, previously known as Twitter.
According to the post, Leiter is experiencing a left fibular head stress fracture. Insider Bryan Hoch shared that Leiter sustained the injury during the Pinstripes' late-June series against the Cincinnati Reds and does not have a timeline for return.
Leiter is the latest Yankees pitcher to suffer injury. Clarke Schmidt is out for the entire season, along with ace Gerrit Cole, as both players underwent Tommy John surgery — though Schmidt's injury is much more recent and his timeline is unclear. Relievers like Leiter have been limited to just one inning each lately, as the bullpen has been struggling to secure saves.
Leiter is throwing a 4.46 ERA this season, with 34.1 innings pitched across 41 games. He's been named a cut candidate as New York searches for pitching solutions amidst a slew of injuries and a serious slump.
In a corresponding move, the Yankees called Clayton Beeter up from the Scranton. Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, their triple-A affiliate. Beeter made his major league debut last season, and has spent 2025 moving back and forth from Scranton and New York. In his 1.2 innings pitched with the Yankees this season, he offers a 16.2 ERA.
