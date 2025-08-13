Insider Rips Yankees for Aaron Boone Decision
The New York Yankees have had manager Aaron Boone at the helm of the club since 2018. The Pinstripes made their first World Series appearance since 2009 last year with Boone, but should they have ditched him this offseason for a different name? One big-name MLB analyst seems to think so.
On a recent episode of the New York Post's podcast, "The Show", MLB insider Chris Russo ripped the Yankees for choosing to keep Boone as manager instead of pursing two-time World Series winning manager Terry Francona, who came out of retirement this season to manage the Cincinnati Reds.
"These are the New York Yankees. ... I know they didn't want to hire (Bruce) Bochy because then they have to listen to front office and all that nonsense. Francona gets a job again. You are telling me Boone is a better manager than Terry Francona? Are you freaking crazy?" Russo said. "How did Francona end up with the Reds? Did the Yankees put a call in to Francona?"
As it stands now, Francona's Reds are a bit behind the Yankees, with a 63-58 record just barely keeping them out of the National League wild card standings. Francona would have been an interesting get for the Yankees, as he managed the 2004 Boston Red Sox team that managed to unseat New York in the AL Championship game and go on to win Boston's first World Series since 1918. Russo went on to support Boone as a manager, but insist that the Yankees' World Series drought with Boone at the helm has gone on too long.
"Listen, everybody loves Boone," he said. "He's not a bad manager, but he has been there a long time (without a) World Series win. In my opinion, there are seven managers in the sport better than Boone. And yet, here he is."
This season, Boone has faced a barrage of criticism for his managerial choices, particularly pertaining to short stop Anthony Volpe and closer Devin Williams. Despite fans' insistence and both players' frequently poor performance, Boone has stood by both Volpe (who leads the league in fielding errors) and Williams (who can't seem to stop blowing saves).
It's entirely possible that a Yankees lineup assembled by a different manager would have a better record. For better or for worse, though, Boone is steering the ship for now, regardless of what Yankees fans and insiders have to say about it.
