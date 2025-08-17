Yankees Could Poach Red Sox's Free Agent Infielder
While it seems a long way off with six weeks of the 2025 regular season yet to go, it's never too early to speculate about which players the New York Yankees could add in free agency. The Pinstripes are already being linked to deal which would poach top talent from their arch rivals.
Yahoo Sports writer Douglas Santo connected the Yankees to Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, who spent the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.
"Bregman has hit 16 home runs and collected 50 RBI this season and would be on pace to match his 2019 output in both categories if it weren't for his injuries this season. Bregman finished second in the MVP voting in 2019," he wrote. "With the season Bregman is having, the Red Sox's rivals could swoop in and bring Bregman to New York. The Yankees' production at third base has not been there this year. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have combined to hit below .200 with a .541 OPS."
Bregman is a three-time All-Star and Gold Glover who won two World Series with Houston. He's slashing an impressive .299/ .381/ .543 this season, the best numbers of his career so far. Adding his talents would be a huge boost to the Yankees' infield. New York has been able to solve their third base problem for 2025 with former Colorado Rockies veteran Ryan McMahon, who the Yankees acquired ahead of the trade deadline. However, McMahon's slash line of .222 / .324/ .393 just is not as good as Bregman's.
While Bregman is technically signed for two more years with the Red Sox, many insiders speculate he'll seek a bigger and longer contract. He'll make $40 million this year, not a small contract by any means, but his impressive 2025 stats will likely make the 31-year-old a hot commodity on the free agency market and nab him a massive contract with any number of teams willing to offer one.
There might be one small snag in the plan to bring Bregman to New York, though. Bregman recently gushed about his experience in Boston, leading some to believe he's more likely to stay with the Red Sox due to the cultural fit . However, the Yankees are also known for outstanding fan culture and, perhaps more importantly, deep pockets, so it's not out of the question that Bregman could spend 2026 in Pinstripes.
