Trade Idea Sends Controversial Pitcher to Yankees
The New York Yankees are no longer in contention for the 2025 World Series and instead are looking ahead to 2026. The Pinstripes are always considered buyers in free agency, and this year should be no different, with trade predictions rolling in.
Yankees Surprising Trade Candidate
Recently, Christopher Kline of Fansided suggested the Yankees make a trade for Cleveland Guardians right-handed relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase.
"Clase is under club control at an affordable rate through 2028, so the Yankees would inherit a shutdown closer with four more years of top-shelf production on the horizon. New York's bullpen remains a huge point of emphasis this offseason, even after a frenzied barrage of trade deadline additions," he wrote.
There's the elephant in the room, however. Clase was benched for much of 2025 due to his involvement in a sports gambling scandal alongside fellow pitcher Luis Ortiz, alleging that the two gambled on MLB games. Some reports from this week even indicate that Clase's involvement in the scandal was so damning that he will never be able to play professional baseball again. Both players have also been barred from the Dominican Fall League.
If Clase is allowed back into the league, which is seeming less likely as more news about the scandal emerges, he could be a good fit for the Yankees. New York struggled with relief pitching all season, and definitely could have used a stronger, multi-inning bullpen arm during the AL Divisional Series, where they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in four games.
Yankees Need Bullpen Help
While deadline addition David Bednar did a solid job in his first-ever postseason closing out two of three games against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, the bullpen in New York certainly needs some work. Devin Williams had his roughest season ever this year, and Luke Weaver failed to look the same after suffering an injury in July. Adding a solid reliever in Clase could be the Pinstripes' ticket back to the postseason in 2026.
In exchange for Clase, Kline suggested the Yankees offload three prospects in right-handed pitcher Bryce Cunningham, first baseman T.J. Rumfield and outfielder Brendan Jones. All three players rank within the top 25 prospects in the Yankees system, though none rank in the MLB Top 100 Prospects.
Regardless of if the Yankees want to make a play for Clase, they're going to have to wait for the MLB to make a deicision regarding the scandal he's currently embroiled in. If Clase is to make a return, getting him in Pinstripes could be a huge boost for a team that needs more strength in the bullpen.
