Yankees Slugger Breaks Slump Against Astros
Ryan McMahon has struggled since being acquired from the Colorado Rockies. In baseball, timing is everything, however. At the close of the series with the Houston Astros, McMahon came through, helping the New York Yankees take the first series of the most challenging part of their schedule.
Every one of McMahon's three hits was pivotal. In the second inning, his single off Christian Javier drove in the game's first run, giving the Yankees an early lead. McMahon tagged Javier again in the fifth. His 410-foot solo shot broke up the 1-1 score, again putting the Yankees ahead.
More important than the solo shot was the sharp groundball that helped add to the Yankees' lead. McMahon's 104.2 MPH grounder screamed up the infield but only traveled eight feet. A diving Jeremy Pena couldn't get a hold of it. It bounced out of his glove and rolled into the outfield, allowing Jasson Dominguez to score.
McMahon and Trent Grisham were the only two Yankees with a multi-hit game in the series finale against the Astros. McMahon went 3-4 with three RBI.
McMahon has been better of late, but the three-hit game against the Astros was not only his best but also his most key during this budding hot streak. In his previous 30 plate appearances, McMahon is hitting .346/.400/.692 with a 192 wRC+. He has two home runs, two doubles, and seven RBI.
The power is right where the Yankees expected it to be when he made the trade. Balls are flying off his bat. He has an average exit velocity of 95.7 MPH during this span. He also has a 65% hard-hit rate and a 15% barrel rate.
If there is one person happy about McMahon snapping his cold streak, it is probably McMahon himself. McMahon was open about how bad he was at the finish of the Nationals series. The Yankees won in a blowout, and McMahon contributed with a homer. After the game, McMahon admitted he "sucked" to that point.
"Oh, man, finally," McMahon said. "I've sucked. I don't think it's a secret, so I'm just trying to get going."
McMahon came over from the Rockies in what was a pure salary dump. They acquired him for prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz and assumed his salary. It wasn't so different from the Yankees acquiring Cody Bellinger for Cody Poteet. It was less about who was sent over and more about taking on the money. It's high-level dumpster diving paid for by Hal Steinbrenner.
