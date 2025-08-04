Yankees Sign Former Dodgers Pitcher

#前田健太 投手はカブスのマイナー契約を破棄して退団。FAとなり、ヤンキースとマイナー契約で合意しました。※写真は6月撮影



Breaking: Kenta #Maeda opted out of his deal with the Iowa Cubs. and he will sign a minor league contract with the Yankees, sources confirmed. pic.twitter.com/wylxd1ZqnA