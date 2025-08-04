Slugger Sends Strong Message to Yankees
Coming off a demoralizing series sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice sent a rather pointed message amidst a prolonged slump that's now seen the club drop to third place in the AL East.
“I wouldn’t say there’s concern, but I would say, I think a little sense of urgency would be good for us going forward," Rice said on Sunday, via YES Network. "Just to continue do what we can to win ballgames. And that’s gonna be do all the little things. It’s gonna be, hopefully, we sync up pitching and hitting. That’s it."
Rice stopped short of saying there's been a complete lack of urgency, though he did note that the team must ramp it up down the stretch.
“No, I wouldn’t say that," Rice said. "But I would say, as we continue to move deeper into the season here, in this playoff race, we’re gonna have to pick it up eventually.”
On June 1, the Yankees held a 5 1/2-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the division while holding a 36-22 record, which was the fourth-best in the league at that time.
Since then, however, New York has run into a wall and gone 25-30. It now sits at 60-52 on the year while falling behind the Boston Red Sox for second place over the weekend.
The Yankees currently hold the second AL Wild Card spot and are 2 1/2 games up on the Texas Rangers, the first team out of the field, but there's no guarantee that the club will make its eighth trip to the playoffs over the last nine years.
From Austin Wells and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s baserunning gaffes against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 30 and Marlins on August 2, respectively, to the club's defensive mishaps and bullpen meltdowns, the Yankees are in a state of disarray.
The club has all the talent in the world, and Aaron Judge returning from an elbow injury this week should provide a major boost, but they need to make a concerted effort to turn things around, and fast.
