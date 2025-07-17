Yankees Signing Top MLB Draft Pick
The New York Yankees are set to sign their top pick from the 2025 MLB Draft.
According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, infielder Dax Kilby is completing his physical and intends on signing with the Yankees after being selected with the No. 39 overall pick on Sunday night.
The details of the agreement between KIlby and New York are not yet known. The slot value for the No. 39 pick sits at $2,509,500, and the Yankees own the lowest bonus pool of any team in the league at $5,383,600.
The club's first-round pick was moved back ten spots after they exceeded the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold by over $60 million.
Kilby attended Newnan High School in Newnan, Ga., and was committed to Clemson. As a senior this past year, the 18-year-old hit .495 with a .838 slugging percentage, five home runs, 45 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
MLB.com ranked Kilby as the No. 62 prospect in the draft class. Analyst Jonathan Mayo noted that he could eventually move from shortstop to second base or left field while also lauding his bat-to-ball skills.
"The Yankees went the high school shortstop route with their first pick, and they do like their bats when they can get them," he wrote. "Kilby is a left-handed-hitting shortstop with a compact swing that creates consistent contact, and his 6-foot-2 frame points to more future power. He’ll get a look at shortstop, but some scouts think he’ll end up at second or left field."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!