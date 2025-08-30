Yankees Star Slugger Named Astros Target
The New York Yankees got an absolute steal when they were able to nab outfielder Cody Bellinger in the offseason. However, the good vibes can't last forever, and Bellinger is predicted to abandon his contract with the Pinstripes in favor of free agency. He's been linked to all manner of teams and the latest is an AL West contender.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand compiled a list of the biggest likely free agents, with Bellinger a key name on the list. Feinsand tabbed the Houston Astros, currently first in the AL West, as a landing spot for the star.
It's a tempting proposal for the Astros, who may need more hitting power to keep contending next year. They're in the comparatively weaker league and are fighting it out with the Seattle Mariners for the lead of their division (thought it's worth noting that New York has just as strong a record.) If they're willing to provide Bellinger with the contract he deserves, the fit could be perfect.
"The versatile slugger has been a perfect fit for the Yankees, but other teams could try to pry the former NL MVP away from New York with the long-term deal that has evaded him to this point," Feinsand wrote.
While the nine-year MLB veteran appeared to be losing steam last season with the Chicago Cubs, he's hit the gas again with New York. In 124 games, Bellinger has whacked 26 home runs and offers a .283 batting average, .336 on-base percentage and .511 slugging percentage for a .847 OPS. He's also helped hold the outfield down while Aaron Judge recovers from a right elbow flexor strain and is only able to play at designated hitter.
Bellinger's hitting prowess has been a bright spot on a team that's been marred by inconsistencies and trade deadline acquisitions that seemingly flop as soon as they touch down in the Bronx. Third baseman Ryan McMahon has finally hit his first Yankees home run and closing pitcher David Bednar is getting stronger with each outing, but keeping a player like Bellinger around would only make sense for a club trying to remain competitive.
While Bellinger is predicted to enter free agency, forgoing a $25 million guarantee on his current contract, the Yankees could also try to keep him on a larger contract. Depending how the offseason goes for a club that has been rocky this season, it might just benefit the Yankees to sign Bellinger to an even larger deal and keep him in Pinstripes for the foreseeable future.
