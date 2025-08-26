Yankees Make Surprising Move in Power Rankings
Apparently not all was lost in the New York Yankees' lost weekend against the Boston Red Sox.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone watched his team drop three of four games to its American League East rivals. That left New York in second place in the AL Wild Card Standings.
But the Yankees ran off five straight wins before the Boston beatdown, sweeping road series from the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.
As a result, New York climbed from No. 11 to No. 10 in the latest MLB power rankings.
"The Yankees have been batted around, both on and off the field, so much over the last couple of weeks (don’t read those tabloids, boys!), that they have to be relieved to have the schedule coming up that they do: three games against the last-place Nationals and three more against the last-place White Sox," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Monday. "That’s a particular relief considering their struggles against teams above them in the standings ... (They are 7-19) against AL teams with better records than they have."
The Red Sox, for what it's worth moved from No. 10 to No. 8 wile the first-place Toronto Blue Jays fell from No. 3 to No. 4.
The Detroit Tigers are the top AL club in the rankings after surging from No. 5 to No. 2.
As for the Yankees, they will go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they continue their three-game series with the Washington Nationals.
New York won Monday in the Bronx, 10-5. The series with the Nationals concludes Wednesday, after which the Yankees hit the road for a four-game series against the struggling Chicago White Sox. But after that, comes a gauntlet of games which will make or break the Yankees' season.
They have three games at the Houston Astros, who lead the AL West, followed by three games at home with the first-place Blue Jays. Then three home games against the Tigers, who sit atop the AL Central, and finally three games at Fenway Park.
After leaving Boston following "Sunday Night Baseball" on Sept. 14, we will have a much clearer picture of the Yankees' playoff chances.
As of Tuesday morning, FanGraphs gives the Yankees a 97.5% chance of reaching the postseason. New York has the best World Series odds among AL teams at 9.6%. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (17.5%) have better World Series probabilities.
