Struggling Yankees Outfielder Finally Shines vs. Mariners
New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez hasn't been having the season everyone hoped, especially given his prospect ranking from just two years ago. However, everything has changed. He shined in New York's latest victory against the Seattle Mariners, where he was in the lineup as leadoff hitter, and appears to be back on track.
In Wednesday night's game, Domínguez not only hit an RBI, scoring catcher Austin Wells, he also scored two runs of his own right. On a hit by captain Aaron Judge, Domínguez ran from first base to home in 10.21 seconds. That same hit also scored third baseman Oswald Peraza, extending the Yankees' lead to 9-4 in the sixth inning. Domínguez slashed .269 / .347/ .427 in the game, some of his best numbers since April.
After the victory, Domínguez credited manager Aaron Boone's decision to place him in the leadoff hitter spot as a reason for his renewed confidence and power at the plate.
"I’m able to walk and get those hits and run the bases. That helps me in that spot to be able to perform as a leadoff hitter," Domínguez said. "It means a lot when the manager trusts in you and makes me want to play harder."
Boone has always stood behind Domínguez, even as he suffered some early-season struggles in the outfield this year.
"JD always has confidence. He’s got an amazing skill set and super talented," Boone said Wednesday. "I would say, and I’ve said this a lot, the first few months of the year here, maybe hasn’t been spectacular but it’s been real steady. He gives you a mature at-bat, he continues to improve in the outfield. You’re really seeing his baserunning be a real factor. Speed on the bases scoring first to home...It’s pretty much every at-bat, he has been really dialed in going back to Toronto. He was excellent and I feel like he’s gotten hot this past week."
