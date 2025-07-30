Yankees Top Target About to Be Traded
The hot stove is burning with Thursday's MLB trade deadline just under 28 hours away, and one of the New York Yankees' top targets could be moved imminently.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that "things are moving" on Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Durán, and that a deal surrounding the right-hander may come together today.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman stated that the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are among the prominent clubs with interest in Durán, though the Yankees, New York Mets and Seattle Mariners are firmly in the mix as well.
The Bronx Bombers have been in communication with the Twins over recent days and weeks, as The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported on Tuesday that the former was among the teams calling Minnesota at "an annoying level".
Additionally, USA Today's Bob Nightengale revealed that the Yankees were in pursuit of right-hander Chris Paddack before the Twins sent him to the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
After acquiring Ryan McMahon, Amed Rosario and Austin Slater, the Yankees should be just about done shopping for offensive help. Pitching has remained their priority throughout the entire deadline process, and they have yet to land a single arm despite owning the second-worst ERA since July 1 at 5.90.
With Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase no longer available due to a sports betting investigation, Durán is perhaps the top reliever on the market. The 27-year-old, who is under club control through the 2027 campaign, has recorded a 2.01 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 1.176 WHIP and 16 saves over 49 appearances (49 1/3 innings) this season.
With an average fastball velocity of just over 100 mph and a split-finger that's one of the nastiest off-speed offerings in the league, Durán would be a game-changing addition for whoever ultimately acquires him.
The Seattle Times' Adam Jude stated that Minnesota wants two Top 100 prospects for Durán, so he won't come cheap, but perhaps the Yankees will part with the necessary assets to get a trade done.
