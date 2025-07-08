Pirates Star Has Unique Trade Clause Against Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds' contract has turned heads this week, as it says he can block trades to six teams, and the New York Yankees are among them.
The teams in Reynolds' no-trade clause are the Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets, the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. In order for the Pirates to trade him to any of those teams, he would have to waive the clause.
Several of the listed teams are in a strong position to make the postseason, which limits Reynolds' opportunities to land with a serious contender.
The Kansas City Royals are reportedly interested in Reynolds, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, as Reynolds offers batting power and the Royals are last in the league for runs per game. Rosenthal speculated that the 30-year-old switch-hitter might be expensive, if he's as good as he has been the last few years, despite a slow start so far in 2025.
"If Reynolds is still the above-average offensive player he was from 2021 to ’24, then he is underpaid relative to the free-agent market," Rosenthal wrote. "But if he is not, the $74 million he is owed from 2026 to ’30 could become problematic rather quickly. His deal also includes a $2 million buyout on a $20 million club option for 2031."
Reynolds' eight-year, $106.75 million contract is the largest in the history of the Pirates organization. He joined the Pirates in 2018 as part of a deal that sent Andrew McCutchen — now back in Pittsburgh — to the San Francisco Giants. This season, he is slashing .229/.294/.672 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs in 336 plate appearances.
The Yankees likely aren't shopping for an outfielder at the trade deadline regardless, and starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt's recent injury further suggests they'll likely look for pitching depth in the weeks ahead.
