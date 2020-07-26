President Donald Trump announced that he will not be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15.

Trump, who has yet to throw a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game while in office, cited his focus on the novel coronavirus pandemic as a reason to postpone until "later in the season."

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th," Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon, using his racist description for the coronavirus. "We will make it later in the season!"

Shortly before the Yankees took the field on Opening Day, reports circulated of Trump being invited by the organization to throw the first pitch in the Bronx this summer. Dr. Anthony Fauci was selected to throw the first pitch on Opening Day at Nationals Park.

Fauci's toss from the mound on Thursday, while sporting a Nationals face mask and No. 19 Nationals jersey, wound up just a bit outside.

All members of the Yankees and Nationals knelt ahead of the national anthem on Opening Day, participating in a unified demonstration. Both clubs wore "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts and knelt in unison after holding a 200-yard black "unity ribbon."

Two days later, Yankees' star outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks knelt during the anthem.

Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series last fall.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees