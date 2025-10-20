Top Pitching Prospects Could Factor Into Yankees' 2026 Plans
The New York Yankees' rotation is among the most talented units in baseball, and the club has the luxury of having extraordinary depth there as well, but they have a pair of top pitching prospects who could emerge as legit big-league arms during the 2026 campaign.
Pitching Injuries Free Up Opportunities
Given the recent news that both Carlos Rodón (elbow) and Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) are likely to miss the beginning of next season, the Yankees should have at least one rotation spot up for grabs, even if it's temporary, heading into spring training.
Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil and Will Warren all appear like safe bets to make some starts early in the year, but New York could also turn to its talent in the farm system earlier than expected.
Carlos Lagrange
While writing about young players who could make an impact at the major-league level in 2026, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch highlighted Carlos Lagrange as someone who is in line to potentially make his debut next season after turning some heads throughout the organization.
"Few pitchers in the system turn heads like Lagrange, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who pushes his fastball up to 102 mph with carry and armside run," Hoch wrote. "He opened eyes when he touched triple digits on the stadium radar during the Yankees’ Spring Breakout game, and the buzz hasn’t stopped since."
Lagrange, who signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in February 2022, is currently ranked as the team's No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The right-hander began 2025 with High-A Hudson Valley, where he logged a 4.10 ERA over eight starts, before earning a promotion to Double-A Somerset in early June. There, Lagrange posted a 3.22 ERA over 16 outings (15 starts) with 104 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings.
Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz
New York acquired Rodriguez-Cruz from the Boston Red Sox last offseason for catcher Carlos Narváez in a trade that looks like it'll pan out pretty well for both sides.
Rated as the Yankees' No. 3 farmhand by Pipeline, Rodriguez-Cruz finished this season with a 2.58 ERA over 150 innings thrown between Hudson Valley, Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
"Only the Mets’ Jonah Tong (179) recorded more strikeouts in the Minors than Rodriguez-Cruz, who finished the season at Triple-A, where he pitched once," Hoch wrote. "Though MLB Pipeline lists his ETA as 2027, Rodriguez-Cruz’s trajectory might outpace that projection.
"An aggressive strike-thrower with a live arm, Rodriguez-Cruz has already displayed polish to go with his promise. After surpassing his stated goal of getting past the 100-inning mark, it’s not far-fetched to imagine the Yankees giving him a good look this coming spring."
