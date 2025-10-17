Three Reasons Yankees Should Believe in Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees fans had a common enemy this season and his name is Anthony Volpe. Volpe, the team's starting shortstop, slashed just .212/ .272/ .391 for an OPS of .663 this season and committed 19 errors, tying with Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story for the third most in the league.
So, if Volpe can't hit and can't field, why keep him around?
Yankees Hitting Coach Could Work Magic
Volpe's numbers were undoubtedly better in the minor league, slashing .262/ .376/ .505 before his promotion in 2023. With minor league hitting coach Jake Hirst being to the majors, it's possible the magic will return. Sure, Volpe's stats weren't exactly mind-blowing before he was an MLB hitter, but they were certainly far closer to where the team would want them to be. Plus, Volpe can be a super-charged hitter occasionally, slamming 19 home runs during the 2025 regular season.
If Hirsch can work with Volpe to get back to where he was and maintain that production, the team would seem foolish for dealing him away.
Playing Through Injury
Volpe suffered a visible injury in May, grimacing in pain after diving for a ball. The Yankees didn't announce that Volpe was working through the long-term injury, tearing a labrum in his left shoulder, until September, when he received cortisone shots as treatment.
Now, the Yankees have announced Volpe had to have surgery to repair the injury and won't be able to hit for four months. The team also doesn't expect him to be able to return for Opening Day. While that sounds like bad news, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he thinks the injury was impacting Volpe's play. He likely wouldn't come out of recovery putting up the same numbers as Babe Ruth, but after ramping back up to normal Volpe is likely be able to play better than he did in 2025.
There's Hope for the Future
If all else fails, there's always George Lombard Jr. The prospect, not expected to debut until 2027, made the most difficult jump in the minors this season, going from the high-A (Hudson Valley Renegades) to the double-A (Somerset Pirates).
Lombard Jr. is the Yankees' top prospect, ranked 25th on the list of top 100 MLB prospects. He slashed .215/ .337/ .358 through 108 AA games this season, also smashing eight home runs. He certainly needs more time to develop as a player and get ready to make his major-league debut. Pushing Lombard Jr. to debut before he's ready could have disastrous consequences, and the Yankees still wouldn't have a solid shortstop.
Keeping Volpe in is the only move that makes sense, short of pursuing a new shortstop in free agency. The Yankees are unlikely to do that, given that they have so many other positions to address and are reportedly trying to add Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who would command a huge contract. Should the Volpe experiment crash and burn, the Yankees can have the next best thing in their pocket, ready to go.
