Astros Sign Former Yankees Pitcher
The Houston Astros have added a former New York Yankees pitcher to their roster as they look to win the AL West for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.
First reported by MLB insider Mike Rodriguez and later confirmed by The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Houston has signed right-hander Enyel De Los Santos to a major league contract.
De Los Santos began the season with the Atlanta Braves after signing a minor league deal with the club in December 2024. He made their Opening Day roster and posted a 4.53 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings before getting designated for assignment on July 30.
The 29-year-old proceeded to elect free agency and will now join an Astros team that's had quite a few injuries on the pitching front this season.
De Los Santos was signed by the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in July 2014. He'd only spend a year in the organization's minor league system, however, as he was traded to the San Diego Padres in November 2015 as part of a package for Joaquín Benoit.
The Padres held onto De Los Santos until December 2017, at which point they dealt him to the Philadelphia Phillies for infielder Freddy Galvis.
De Los Santos made his big-league debut in 2018 and recorded a 6.21 ERA in a total of 38 games (58 innings) for the Phillies until he was DFA'd and claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates in September 2021.
After throwing 7 1/3 innings and logging a 4.91 ERA for Pittsburgh, De Los Santos was outrighted to Triple-A at the start of the ensuing offseason. He declined the assignment and instead elected free agency, where he landed with the Cleveland Guardians on a minor league pact.
The Guardians, who are renowned for their ability to develop pitchers, helped turn De Los Santos into an effective reliever. In 120 appearances and 119 innings for the club between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, he put up a 3.18 ERA and 3.10 FIP with 1.9 bWAR.
Cleveland traded De Los Santos to the Padres in November 2023 for fellow right-handed reliever Scott Barlow. He pitched to a 4.46 ERA in 40 1/3 frames for the team during the 2024 season before a deadline deal sent him to the Yankees on July 30.
De Los Santos wasn't long for New York, though, as he was responsible for a 14.21 ERA in 6 1/3 innings before getting DFA'd on August 14.
He was subsequently claimed off waivers by the lowly Chicago White Sox and finished out the year with the team by logging a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings.
