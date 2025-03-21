Yankees Boss Sheds Light on Where Veteran Stands in Competitive Rotation Battle
With less than a week to go until the start of the regular season, it's almost time for the New York Yankees to hit the field for Opening Day and bring an end to what has been a long spring.
Things have not gone well in camp from an injury standpoint, and the Yankees enter the year with a much thinner roster than they had to begin camp.
At this point, they have what they have and it's time for new faces to step up.
The biggest question for New York is who is going to fill out the spots in the starting rotation following lengthy injuries to reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and superstar ace Gerrit Cole.
While Gil is out for at least the first couple months of the season, Cole is not going to be returning, so his spot is up for grabs.
Moving forward, the only real locks for the unit at this point are Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon, high-priced free agent signing Max Fried and disappointing veteran Marcus Stroman.
With Clarke Schmidt likely to join as well once he is fully healthy, it really just leaves one spot open with two options to fill out.
The team's top pitching prospect Will Warren -- who has been sensational this spring up to Thursday night when he allowed seven hits and four runs in 3.2 innings pitched -- is likely to factor in. But for winning games right now, nobody has made a better case this spring than veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco.
Though Carrasco signed a minor league deal and joined camp as a non-roster invite, he has been solid all spring and appears to be at his best with the team so close to the season.
On March 19, Carrasco threw five innings and allowed just two hits on 54 pitches with three strikeouts and one walk.
Aaron Boone spoke about his huge efforts this spring and where he stands in the battle.
"He's right in that mix," Boone said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "I don't want to speak too soon, but he's done everything he can to give himself that opportunity."
During the spring as a whole, Carrasco has thrown 16 innings and pitched to a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 15 strikeouts, demonstrating he is still capable of helping a big league rotation at the age of 38 despite coming off two rough seasons.
Over the last two years with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets, the righty has pitched to a 6.18 ERA in 41 starts. Though he has struggled, Carrasco entered camp with a new attitude, and potentially, a new ability as well.
Clearly he has figured something out this spring, and there's a good chance that will help the Yankees this season.
Though it has not been formally announced yet, things are trending in the direction of Carrasco being featured in the starting rotation to begin the year.