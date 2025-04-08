Yankees Designate Veteran Reliever For Assignment For Second Time This Week
The New York Yankees have announced several roster moves ahead of the Tuesday afternoon matchup against the Detroit Tigers.
According to the release from the team, right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton has been activated from the 15-day injured list and in a corresponding move, fellow right-hander Adam Ottavino has been designated for assignment once again.
It's now the second time in a week Ottavino has been DFA'd by the Yankees after they signed him initially as a free agent exactly seven days ago before parting ways. After clearing waivers and electing free agency, the veteran re-joined the team just ahead of the series in Detroit.
Ottavino pitched in the first game of the series, throwing a third of an inning, striking out one and walking two. He has made three appearances so far this season for New York, throwing 1.2 innings and not yet giving up a hit but walking four and striking out two
With Hamilton set to return, it seemed the writing was on the wall for Ottavino and he likely knew he was going to be DFA'd.
Whether or not the Yankees could try to bring him back again is unknown, but could be likely should he clear waivers and select free agency once again.
Perhaps a minor league deal -- provided he is not offered a Major League deal elsewhere -- could make sense if New York clearly want to keep him around as a backup option.
Ottavino spent two seasons in New York from 2019-2020 before they traded him to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2021 season.
He would go on to spend the next three years with the New York Mets on one-year deals before signing a minor league deal back in Boston this offseason and electing free agency after not making their Opening Day roster.