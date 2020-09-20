Yankees Fall to Red Sox For First Time in Over a Year, Snapping Historic Streak

BOSTON — All good things must come to an end.

For the Yankees, that means a franchise-record-tying winning streak against the Red Sox

New York fell 10-2 to their division rivals at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, snapping a 12-game winning streak dating back to last season. It also halts the Bombers' season-high 10-game winning streak, the longest winning streak by any team in the Majors this season.

The Red Sox hadn't beaten the Bombers since Sept. 6, 2019 and had lost 17 of their last 18 contests against New York. Before this stretch dating back to last fall, the Yankees had won a dozen games in a row against Boston only twice before in team history (from August of 1952 to April of 1953 as well as a stretch from 1927 to 1936).

Yankees' rookie right-hander Deivi García was roughed up by Boston's bats early and often. The 21-year-old surrendered six earned runs on eight hits through just three frames, serving up a pair of no-doubt home runs to left fielder Michael Chavis.

García was making just his fifth big-league start, coming off back-to-back outings of seven innings prior to Sunday. It was his first outing of his young career with fewer than six strikeouts as well, as García wound up with just two.

Boston's rookie right-hander Tanner Houck did not allow a hit through the first five frames. Yankees' second baseman Tyler Wade led off the sixth inning with a ringing double into the right-center field gap to end the rookie's no-hit bid.

Although the game was out of hand by the ninth, Yankees' first baseman Luke Voit added some excitement for New York. He crushed his 21 home run of the season, a 394-foot solo shot over the Green Monster, extending his lead with the most in all of baseball.

