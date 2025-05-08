Yankees Receive Trade Boost for Potential Starting Pitching Target
The New York Yankees have largely been able to handle the adversity of losing a huge chunk of their starting rotation due to injury during spring training.
A ton of that however has come from an offense which has largely been off to a historic start while the pitching staff has displayed a number of red flags.
If the Yankees are going to have a real chance to replicate the success of last season and defend their American League title, it's no secret they are going to have to find some more starting pitching.
Whether that comes from within or the trade market remains to be seen, but it would be a surprise to not see New York at the very least involved in negotiations for the top names available, and one name in particular comes to the top of everyone's mind.
Will the Yankees be a Real Suitor for Sandy Alcantara?
Entering the season, it was a little bit of a surprise that the Miami Marlins had not already dealt Alcantara.
Now, with the Marlins sitting already nine games back from the National League East lead, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner feels like a virtual certainty to be traded.
In a recent poll of decision makers from MLB.com of which big names are most likely to be traded, Alcantara was the most widely given answer by a long shot.
Interestingly, most executives interviewed are willing to overlook the fact that Alcantara is off to a disastrous start this season in his return from Tommy John. With an 8.42 ERA and 1.613 WHIP along with walk numbers that are way up, it has not been pretty for the 29-year-old.
Most believe he is simply having a hard time adjusting from the surgery and will be fine, making teams still likely to offer up significant return packages.
The most intriguing thing about Alcantara -- besides the fact that when he is on, he's arguably the best pitcher in baseball -- is his contract.
Under team control at a beyond reasonable number until 2028, Alcantara is going to be sought after by tons of contenders.
The fact that he is likely still going to be dealt this summer despite the rough numbers mean the Yankees are still going to have their chance to land him and potentially secure the final piece needed for a championship.
If New York is willing to get into the fire of negotiations which will likely include stiff competition, they absolutely could have a new ace come the end of July.