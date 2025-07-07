Yankees Trade Target Sends Clear Message
The New York Yankees are in trouble. Not just because of their recent slide which saw them fall out of first place in the American League East. The club learned over the weekend that right-hander Clarke Schmidt will miss the rest of the season because he likely needs Tommy John surgery.
That news could cause general manager Brian Cashman to shift his trade deadline strategy. Until now, it was believed the Yankees were targeting a third baseman, with Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez atop the list. Cashman still might be calling Arizona GM Mike Hazen before July 31, but now it could be to inquire about right-hander Zac Gallen, who was called "compelling" by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
"Teams scouting him have been impressed, believing that the D-backs will trade him before he hits free agency this winter," Nightengale reported Sunday. Problem is, Gallen doesn't want to go anywhere.
“I would like to not be in that discussion," Gallen said, per Nightengale. “I would like for us – and it starts with me – to put us in a position where the front office believes this is a team they can add to where we can finish this thing out and see what happens come October. Let’s see what happens."
The Diamondbacks (44-46) are in fourth place in the National League West, 11 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. But they are just 4 1/2 games back in the NL Wild Card standings.
Gallen, 29, is 6-9 with a 5.45 ERA this season, but "opened a lot of eyes this past week" with his dominating performance against the San Francisco Giants, according to Nightengale. Gallen gave up just one run in seven innings of work while striking out 10 batters.
Gallen's resume is impressive. He won a career-best 17 games in 2023, earning his first All-Star nod that season. In addition, Gallen has three top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting (ninth in 2020, fifth in 2022 and third in 2023).
The righty is making $13.5 million this season, according to Spotrac.
