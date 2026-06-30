Jeremy Pena's IL News Puts End to Yankees' Trade Dreams (Who Else Can They Target?)

It's no secret the Yankees aren't enamored with shortstop Anthony Volpe. And it's no secret the MLB rumor mill has Yankees general manager Brian Cashman linked to several infield upgrades ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, especially as second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. faces an uncertain future after Monday's concussion scare.

Some of that buzz is focused on Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña as the American League West club sits three games under .500 as of Tuesday. But don't expect to see him in pinstripes any time soon.

That's because the Astros placed Peña on the 10-day injured list Monday with a mild left calf strain, pouring cold water on any potential plans to get him to the Bronx.

Astros place Jeremy Pena on IL, squashing Yankees' trade hopes

“It’s going to be a minimum—hopefully minimum—IL stint,” Astros manager (and former Yankees coach) Joe Espada said, according to MLB.com's Jeremy Rakes. “Hopefully, it won’t take him very long to get back.”

But keep in mind Peña already missed a month earlier this season after landing on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Jeremy Peña might not be leaving Houston after all, now that he's on the IL five weeks before the MLB trade deadline. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Why all the fuss about Peña? The five-year veteran's resume includes an All-Star appearance last season and a Gold Glove Award in 2022, while on his way to finishing fifth in voting for American League Rookie of the Year. He capped off that impressive rookie campaign by winning both the AL Championship Series MVP and the World Series MVP.

This year, Peña is hitting an impressive .295 with six home runs, .799 OPS and 2.0 WAR in 48 games. Compare that to Volpe, who's hitting .247 with one home run, .691 OPS and 0.8 WAR in 36 games.

Peña, who ranks No. 3 on ESPN's list of top trade targets, wouldn't be a short-term solution for the Yankees, as the 28-year-old is under team control through the 2027 season.

"Peña is a free agent after next season with no momentum toward an extension," the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported on June 20.

His right-handed bat would have been most helpful at a time when some of the club's top sluggers are sidelined, including second baseman Jazz Chisholm, right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

Other shortstop trade options for Yankees

So, where does Cashman turn? The Nationals would be a good starting point, with All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, who has the rumor mill buzzing. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel have Abrams as the No. 5 trade target overall.

The 25-year-old Abrams leads all MLB shortstops with a .864 OPS and is third with 17 home runs this season.

Another possibility is Cubs infielder Matt Shaw, who's a man without a position after Chicago signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract and gave infielder Nico Hoerner a six-year, $141 million extension.

Matt Shaw clubs a 3-run homer to open the scoring! pic.twitter.com/pKpMC9PN56 — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2026

Passan and McDaniel list Shaw as the No. 25 trade target and say there's a 40% chance of the 24-year-old being traded, in part because he won't be a free agent until after the 2031 season.

Shaw is hitting .246 this season with four home runs, but he finished ninth in voting for National League Rookie of the Year last year after posting 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games. The Cubs placed him on the 10-day injured list with a left-hand sprain on Monday, per ESPN's Taylor McGregor, meaning he'll have to prove his health before the Yankees attempt a trade.

Shipping up to Boston?

The only other shortstops on ESPN's list of top 100 trade targets both play for the Red Sox: former Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Trevor Story, who's on the injured list after having sports hernia surgery last month.

Bottom line, the Yankees aren't happy at shortstop but don't have many options for the stretch run. Look for Cashman to be linked to Abrams and Shaw while Volpe and José Caballero try to hold down the fort.