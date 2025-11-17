Yankees Won't Like Latest Tarik Skubal Update

To dream the impossible dream. If the New York Yankees are hoping to trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, it sounds like general manager Brian Cashman will have to come up with a backup plan to reinforce his starting rotation.

“I'm still gonna be surprised if they trade the best pitcher, certainly in the AL, and maybe in MLB," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.



“My guess is Opening Day, Tarik Skubal is on the mound for Detroit," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand adds.

Last week, Skubal won his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award.

The 28-year-old led he league with a 2.21 ERA in 2025. His 7.6 WAR and 0.89 WHIP also topped the AL. Skubal finished second to Red Sox ace Garret Crochet in strikeouts, recording acareer-best 241 whiffs.

Problem is, Skubal is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2026 season and doesn't seem inclined to pass on the open market by signing a long-term extension with the Tigers.

Even if Detroit goes into next season with Skubal atop its rotation, he will be perhaps the biggest name available at the July 31 trade deadline, unless the Tigers back up the Brink's truck for their ace.

Trade Options

If the Tigers do indeed look to trade Skubal, the Yankees would seem to have the requisite talent to make a deal. Of course, that's provided Cashman is willing to part with top prospects, including infielder George Lombard Jr., right-hander Cam Schlittler and/or outfielder Spencer Jones. Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and outfielder Jasson Dominguez also could be potential trade bait.

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) is congratulated after he scored a run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If that's too high a price to pay, the Yankees have other options to upgrade their starting rotation, which will be missing Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon to start the 2026 season.

Among the top arms on the trade market according to Heyman are: Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan, Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta, Washington Nationals' MacKenzie Gore and St. Louis Cardinals' Sonny Gray, who bombed during his first tour in the Bronx.

Free-Agent Market

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel notes the top free-agent pitchers include Houston Astros' Framber Valdez, as well as Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez, Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, San Diego Padres' Dylan Cease and Michael King.

King would be an intriguing addition. He posted a 3.38 ERA in five seasons with the Yankees before heading to the Padres in the Juan Soto trade.

