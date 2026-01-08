Broadcaster Rips Yankees Outfield Decision

Trent Grisham was the first big move of the offseason. He accepted the New York Yankees qualifying offer to the tune of $22 million.

Retaining Grisham in the way that they did was met with ire from fans, and one person validated those concerns. It was the voice of the team on the YES Network, Michael Kay. Kay was surprised when they first extended Grisham the qualifying offer.

"The day they made the offer, I was on my radio show, and I was absolutely aghast," Kay told The Show podcast by Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of The New York Post. "He's a good player. And I said that once they offered the $22 million, he was going to take it. He's not dumb. He's a smart guy. He wasn't going to get $22 million on the market, and there might not be a 2027."

Kay then made a fashionable comparison for Grisham.

"So, you're paying Neiman Marcus prices for a guy who's not a Neiman Marcus player. If they're committed to staying under $304 [million payroll], you just killed yourself. You bore away so much maneuverability, and it might cost you Bellinger."

Projecting Grisham's 2026

Power-hitting centerfielders do not exactly grow on trees. Especially those with the defense prowess that Grisham has shown in his career. Last year, he hit 34 home runs and drove in 74 RBI, hitting .235/.348/.464 with a 128 wRC+. He also accumulated 3.2 WAR according to Fangraphs.

According to the Steamer projections, Grisham will not replicate those numbers, but he will still be a valuable player. Steamer projects him to hit 21 homers, drive in 53 runs, and hit .220/.327/.415 and have a 2.3 WAR.

While a player hitting as well as they did for the first time in their career heading into a contract year should be a red flag for front offices, Grisham's numbers under the hood do show that what he did could be replicated. His .366 xw0BA was in the 90th percentile in baseball. His .481 xSLG ranked in the 85th percentile. His 91.1 MPH Average Exit Velocity and 14.2% barrel rate were in the 75th and 89th percentiles.

Grisham was also a tough at bat as well. His 17.3% chase rate was one of the lowest in the league, and his 14.1% walk rate was one of the highest.

The Yankees did not find Grisham at Neiman Marcus. In fact, he was more of a throw-in, like a trinket you find at TJ Maxx while waiting to be rung up. They were shopping for Juan Soto, then he caught their eye. As far as trinkets go, though, Aaron Boone's squad got more out of him than they expected, and if he can bring close to the value that he did last year, that $22 million is a bargain.

Unfortunately, he may not be long for centerfield, as his -2 OAA was the lowest of his career. That aspect of his game is not likely to improve, but a Brett Gardner role in left field would be helpful too, especially if the Yankees fill the position with someone else.

