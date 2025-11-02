Yankees Miss Top of First 2026 Power Rankings
The offseason is officially upon everyone, as the 2025 World Series has ended with another Los Angeles Dodgers win. The power rankings for 2026 have already begun, and the New York Yankees find themselves near the top, but not as near as they might like.
In his "Way-Too-Early 2026 MLB Power Rankings", ESPN's David Schoenfield ranked the Yankees fourth, but explained that it would have been justifiable to rank them first.
"There is an argument to rank the Yankees first overall," Schoenfield wrote. "They'll be adding Cam Schlittler (2.95 ERA in 14 starts) and 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil (3.32 ERA in 11 starts) to the rotation full time and getting Gerrit Cole back at some point in 2026. Along with Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Will Warren, that might give the Yankees the best rotation in baseball."
"On the other hand, Cody Bellinger (player option that he'll presumably turn down) and Trent Grisham are free agents, and that's 63 home runs and 8.5 WAR to replace between the pair. The Yankees might let both walk as they'll keep Jasson Dominguez in left field and give Spencer Jones the opportunity in center. There are also potential issues at shortstop, with Anthony Volpe coming off a bad season, and third base, as Ryan McMahon didn't hit after coming over at the trade deadline."
The Yankees fell behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (of course), then the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners, respectively. The Boston Red Sox fell just behind the Yankees, in fifth.
Major Priorities to Bolster Potential
The starting rotation may be powerful next season, but not without a rough start. Cole and Rodon aren't expected to be healed enough to start with the Yankees when Opening Day rolls around, as Cole is still recovering from a surgery, and Rodon had an elbow surgery as soon as this season ended for the team. Warren,
Jones and Dominguez are hot topics in the outfield, as they are both under-proven as defenders, and can be underwhelming at the plate. The main concern with Jones is his unusually high strikeout rate, which is not a promising quality when considering a promotion, particularly on an offense that can be so home-run reliant. Dominguez finished the regular season with a .257/ .331/ .388 slash line, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs, but was dismal defensively.
While the Yankees are likely to be patient with him (he is only 22 after all), they'll need a stronger left field option than Dominguez, who had a -10 outs above average (OAA) in 2025, placing him among the worst in the league. Dominguez should remain an alternative while he figures the position out, but the Yankees should prioritize retaining some of their best outfield talent to prevent an underdeveloped outfield in the wake of a weak defensive season.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!