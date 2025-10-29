Should Yankees Have Short Leash With Austin Wells?
When Austin Wells took over for the All-Star and platinum glove defender, Jose Trevino, in 2024, it looked like the Yankees were getting a solid everyday catcher. Wells' bat had thump, which is rare for the position, and on top of that, Wells ended up being a better defensive catcher than expected.
Wells had a 12 Fielding Run Value, according to Baseball Savant in 2024. He had 11 in 2025.
Great Defense but a Disappointing Bat
The big surprise with Wells was that, while his defense is up to par, his bat hasn't lived up to expectations. Wells had 21 home runs but hit .219/.275/.436. His limp at-bat in game four of the American League Division Series perfectly encapsulated Wells' season.
With closer Jeff Hoffman on the ropes and the bases loaded, Wells flew out on the first pitch. It was a splitter on the outer corner of the plate. The ball came off Wells' bat at 95.7 MPH and found the glove of Myles Straw in left field. It was the last ounce of fight the Yankees had left before they would be eliminated an inning later.
The one positive of Wells' season was that he had a 3 WAR according to Fangraphs. Wells was one of three catchers in the American League with at least a 3 WAR. The others were Cal Raleigh, Alejandro Kirk, Dillon Dingler, and Shea Langeliers. That value was based primarily on his defense, though, because his 94 wRC+ is that of a below league-average bat.
The Future of the Catcher Position for the Yankees
While Wells was never the prospect Anthony Volpe was, the two are both first-round picks and came with their own hype. Despite the organization's plans for its young infielders, both were benched at various points this season. Ben Rice replaced Wells, and Volpe watched as Jose Caballero took reps at shortstop in September.
Their benchings marked a change of pace for the Yankees, especially in the case of Volpe. What they showed is that if a player struggles without any signs of coming out of it, their job is not guaranteed. Rice may not have the defensive prowess of Wells, but he moved the chains enough for the Yankees to get through the 2025 season. Eventually, Wells did get his job back and finished the season strong, but the fact remains that if he doesn't produce, he will lose his spot.
The big question will be what the Yankees will do if Wells struggles again. The free agent options aren't great.
The best free agent is JT Realmuto. Realmuto is 34 years old and was a negative defender by Fielding Run Value. He had a -6 on the season, and his bat isn't an upgrade either. He, too, had a 94 wRC+. His 2.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs, was also a downgrade from Wells.
The best course of action may be to give him the starting job in 2026 and, if he struggles, hand it back to Rice. Wells is still a year away from being arbitration eligible and won't be a free agent until 2030. They won't get their answer in free agency, and unless they can swing a trade, the answer doesn't seem so apparent right now.
